Getting N. Korea to give up nukes a "lost cause": U.S. spy chief

The U.S. goal of persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal appears to be a "lost cause" and the best hope is to limit the country's nuclear capabilities, National Intelligence Director James Clapper said Tuesday.

The remarks contradict U.S. President Barack Obama's oft-stated policy of not accepting the reclusive country becoming a nuclear power, even as repeated nuclear and missile tests have moved Pyongyang closer to building nuclear warhead-carrying missiles that could hit the U.S. mainland.

"I think the notion of getting the North Koreans to denuclearize is probably a lost cause," Clapper said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.