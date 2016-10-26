09:47 26 October 2016
Coca-Cola group, Kirin mull capital tie-up
TOKYO, Oct. 26, Kyodo
The Coca-Cola group and Kirin Holdings Co. are considering forming a capital tie-up and launching joint operations in Japan's soft-drink market, where little growth potential is seen due to the country's declining population.
Kirin, Coca-Cola East Japan Co. and Coca-Cola West Co. said in separate releases Wednesday that they are studying a capital alliance and teaming up in some operations and will make details public if they decide to go ahead with the plan.
The Coca-Cola group and Kirin, the country's No. 1 and No. 4 soft-drink makers by sales volume, are discussing joint product distribution and purchase of ingredients to cut costs but not looking to join hands in sales and marketing operations, a source familiar with the matter said.
