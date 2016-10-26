Close

October 26, 2016 12:33

11:28 26 October 2016

Suit seeking to void July upper house election over vote gap nixed

MATSUE, Japan, Oct. 26, Kyodo

A high court in western Japan on Wednesday rejected a suit demanding invalidation of the outcome of the July upper house election due to disparity in the weight of votes, adding to a growing list of similar rulings over the election.

In the 10th ruling on similar lawsuits, the Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court said the maximum disparity of 3.08 times between the most and least populated constituencies in the July 10 House of Councillors election was "in a state of unconstitutionality."

The vote weight disparity had narrowed from a maximum of 4.77 times seen in the previous upper house election in 2013 after parliament took measures including combining two pairs of less-populated prefectures into two electoral districts.

  • Suit seeking to void upper house election over vote gap nixed
