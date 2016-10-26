U.S. urges NATO countries to oppose U.N. nuke ban resolution

The United States has pressed NATO member nations to vote against a draft resolution urging the start of negotiations in 2017 to outlaw nuclear weapons in a letter obtained Tuesday by Kyodo News.

The United States, which has stated its objection to any resolution calling for multilateral talks on the matter, also urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries not to join such negotiations even if they were launched.

A diplomatic source said Washington has made similar representations to Japan, the world's sole atom-bombed country that is also under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

"We feel efforts to negotiate an immediate ban on nuclear weapons or to delegitimize nuclear deterrence are fundamentally at odds with NATO's basic policies on deterrence and our shared security interests," the letter dated Oct. 17 said.

"The United States calls on all allies and partners to vote against negotiations on a nuclear weapons treaty ban, not to merely abstain. In addition, if negotiations do commence, we ask allies and partners to refrain from joining them," it said.

Austria and other non-nuclear countries introduced the draft to the First Committee on disarmament and security issues at the U.N. General Assembly earlier this month.

With the number of co-sponsors since rising to nearly 50 by the end of last week, the draft is expected to be put to a vote later this week. If endorsed there, the draft would then be sent to the plenary session of the General Assembly to be convened in December.

The U.S. letter said a treaty, if enforced, "could have a direct impact on the U.S. ability to meet its NATO and Asia/Pacific extended deterrence commitments and the ability of our allies and partners to engage in joint defense operations with the United States and other nuclear weapon states."

It also said that such a treaty "could impact non-parties as well as parties, and could even have an impact prior to its entry into force as signatories take steps to implement their obligation not to defeat its object and purpose."

"NATO exercises and training, both to ensure the safety and surety of nuclear weapons, and also the ability to deploy them effectively in the event of crisis or conflict, could fall under the treaty's prohibitions," the letter added.

The draft of the resolution comes after a U.N. working group on nuclear disarmament in August adopted a report recommending to the General Assembly that negotiations begin in 2017 to make nuclear weapons illegal.

The draft calls for the talks to be held twice next year -- one round from March 27 to 31 and the other from June 15 through July 7 in New York to negotiate a treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons.

It also suggests the negotiations be conducted in line with General Assembly rules, including the principle of majority rule, while pointing to the need for participation by nongovernmental organizations and other members of civil society.

