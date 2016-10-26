Close

October 26, 2016

13:42 26 October 2016

S. Korea prosecutors make raids amid influence-peddling scandal

SEOUL, Oct. 26, Kyodo

South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday raided the home of President Park Geun Hye's close friend Choi Soon Sil, two foundations allegedly controlled by Choi, and the Federation of Korean Industries in connection with an influence-peddling scandal surrounding the president.

Choi, whose home and the other targets were raided by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, is at the center of a snowballing scandal in which she is suspected of using her ties to Park to strong-arm business conglomerates into making large donations to the government-linked foundations.

It has been alleged that the nonprofit foundations, Mir and K-sports, raised a 75 billion won ($66.7 million) in less than a year from major conglomerates such as Samsung, Hyundai and LG, with support from the business lobbying group, with some of the money possibly going to paper companies set up by Choi.

