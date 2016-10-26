Suit seeking to void July upper house election over vote gap nixed

A court rejected a suit Wednesday demanding invalidation of the outcome of the July upper house election due to disparity in the weight of votes, adding to a growing list of similar rulings over the election.

But in the 10th ruling on similar lawsuits filed nationwide, the Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court said the maximum disparity of 3.08 times between the most and least populated constituencies in the July 10 House of Councillors election was "in a state of unconstitutionality."

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Akiyoshi Tsugamura said it is "unacceptable under the Constitution to sacrifice equality in the value of each vote" by sticking to demarcation of constituencies based on prefectural borders.