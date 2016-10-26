Close

Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 16:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:31 26 October 2016

Abe, Duterte to meet as relations with Washington in spotlight

TOKYO, Oct. 26, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will meet Wednesday in Tokyo, with all eyes on whether Duterte will backtrack on recent comments hostile to the United States as he seeks cooperation with Japan.

According to Japanese government sources, Abe plans to call for Duterte to repair U.S.-Philippine ties strained by his inflammatory remarks, which include an announcement in Beijing last Thursday of Manila's military and economic "separation" from Washington.

Abe and Duterte, on his first visit to Japan since taking office in June, are also expected to exchange opinions on maritime security, with Tokyo likely seeking reassurance that Duterte's pivot toward China will not compromise cooperation in maintaining the rule of law in the South China Sea.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  2. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  5. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete