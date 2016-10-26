Damages ordered over tsunami deaths of elementary school students

A court ordered the city of Ishinomaki and Miyagi Prefecture on Wednesday to pay roughly 1.4 billion yen in damages to the families of 23 elementary school students killed in the tsunami that followed a major earthquake in northeastern Japan in 2011, judging the city-run school failed to evacuate the children appropriately.

In a suit filed with the Sendai District Court, plaintiffs demanded the local governments jointly pay 100 million yen in compensation for each child killed, arguing Okawa Elementary School should have foreseen the possibility of a tsunami and evacuated the children in such a way they would have survived.

The city and its third-party panel have revealed that after the magnitude 9 earthquake took place at 2:46 p.m. on March 11, 2011, students at the school were kept in its playground, located about 4 kilometers off the Pacific coast, for some 45 minutes before leaving for higher ground near a river.