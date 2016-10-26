Rugby: Chinese rugby gets $100 mil., aims to lure 1 million players

Japan could soon face a significant challenge as Asia's rugby powerhouse following the announcement Wednesday that the sport in China is to get a $100 million commitment from Alisports, a division of e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The cash will be used to set up the first professional leagues for men and women and a national sevens program, while greatly increasing the number of players, coaches and officials in the world's most populous country.

"World Rugby's strategic mission is to grow the global rugby family," World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said in a statement. "China is central to that mission."

"We are confident that we can build a strong and sustainable platform from which to ensure that China is in the best possible position to become a major force on the international stage with strong men's and women's sevens and 15s teams, sustainable leagues, model development and participation programs and real major event hosting potential."

World Rugby's Get Into Rugby mass participation program will be launched in 10,000 universities and schools in 20 provinces in the hope of attracting and retaining one million new players over five years.

There are plans to recruit and train 30,000 coaches and 15,000 match officials by 2020, while Alisports will launch a nationwide marketing program and broadcast rugby on its TV and digital channels.

"Rugby is a great Olympic team sport with strong values, which is why we are so excited about its undoubted potential in China," Alisports CEO Zhang Dazhong said.

"We will work tirelessly to promote the development of rugby in China with a goal of inspiring one million new players in five years. We believe that rugby in China will take off as an attractive, inclusive mass-participation sport of sportsmanship and character."

==Kyodo