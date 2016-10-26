Japan's population declines in 2015 for 1st time since 1920

Japan's population stood at 127,094,745 as of Oct. 1, 2015, the final results of the census showed Wednesday, down 0.8 percent from the previous census five years earlier and marking the first decline since the survey began in 1920.

Of the total population, including non-Japanese residents, those aged 65 or older accounted for a record-high 26.6 percent, while those below 15 fell to a record-low 12.6 percent, the internal affairs ministry said.

The government data showed that the number of those 65 or older rose 3.6 percentage points from the previous census in 2010 to 33,465,441. In contrast, those 14 or younger fell by 0.6 points to 15,886,810.