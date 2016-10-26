Line returns to black with 5.32 bil. yen profit in Jan.-Sept.

Messaging app provider Line Corp. reported a group net profit Wednesday of 5.32 billion yen ($51 million) in the January-September period, helped by growth in users and advertising revenue.

Line's consolidated operating profit came to 18.29 billion yen on sales of 103.24 billion yen, up 17.2 percent from a year earlier. Although Line expects revenue from advertising and other services to grow in the current quarter through Dec. 31, it did not disclose its full-year earnings outlook, citing uncertainty in the mobile application market.

Line went public both in Japan and the United States in July, in the largest initial public offering in the tech sector this year. Users of its popular messaging app Line can send texts, pictures and stickers -- illustrated icons they can buy online. Line also offers in-app sales of games and music.