Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 22:38

20:44 26 October 2016

Nintendo incurs 1st half-year operating loss in 2 years

OSAKA, Oct. 26, Kyodo

Nintendo Co. suffered its first operating loss in two years in the April-September period as sluggish sales of game consoles and a strong yen outweighed the popularity of augmented reality game "Pokemon Go."

Nintendo's group operating loss stood at 5.95 billion yen ($57 million) for the six months through Sept. 30, compared with an 8.98 billion yen half-year operating profit a year earlier, as sales tumbled 33.0 percent from a year earlier to 136.81 billion yen.

Still, the sale of a stake in the Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball team helped Nintendo's bottom line as group net profit saw a 3.3-fold increase to 38.30 billion yen, the Kyoto-based company said.

