Abe, Duterte vow unity on S. China Sea amid realignment fears

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte affirmed Wednesday their cooperation in resolving the territorial disputes in the South China Sea peacefully and in accordance with international law, a week after China and the Philippines agreed to set aside the contentious issue to promote bilateral relations.

The two leaders indicated they remain on the same page over addressing China's military expansion at sea, despite Duterte's overtures during his visit to China last week suggesting he wishes to align more closely with Beijing.

"The Philippines will continue to work closely with Japan on issues of common concern in the region and uphold the shared values of democracy, adherence to the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, including in the South China Sea," Duterte told a joint press conference following the meeting in Tokyo.