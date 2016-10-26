Close

Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 22:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:05 26 October 2016

Abe, Duterte vow unity on S. China Sea amid realignment fears

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Oct. 26, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte affirmed Wednesday their cooperation in resolving the territorial disputes in the South China Sea peacefully and in accordance with international law, a week after China and the Philippines agreed to set aside the contentious issue to promote bilateral relations.

The two leaders indicated they remain on the same page over addressing China's military expansion at sea, despite Duterte's overtures during his visit to China last week suggesting he wishes to align more closely with Beijing.

"The Philippines will continue to work closely with Japan on issues of common concern in the region and uphold the shared values of democracy, adherence to the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, including in the South China Sea," Duterte told a joint press conference following the meeting in Tokyo.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight
  • Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight
  • Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  2. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  5. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete