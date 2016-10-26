Close

October 26, 2016

21:11 26 October 2016

China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas

BEIJING, Oct. 26, Kyodo

China is considering building temporary floating bridges to transport relief goods to areas of North Korea hit by severe flooding, an official said Wednesday.

"This is a humanitarian relief operation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing, when asked about a North Korean media report a day before saying that officials from the two countries discussed in Pyongyang issues related to building "new bridges" in their border areas.

The heavy rains caused the Tumen River, running between the two neighboring countries, to overflow, leaving hundreds of people dead or missing in North Korea's northeastern areas.

