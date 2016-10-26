Abe, Duterte vow unity on S. China Sea amid realignment fears

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte affirmed Wednesday their cooperation in resolving territorial disputes in the South China Sea peacefully and in accordance with international law, a week after China and the Philippines agreed to set aside the issue to promote bilateral ties.

The two leaders indicated they remain on the same page over addressing China's military expansion at sea, despite Duterte's overtures during his visit to China last week suggesting he wishes to align more closely with Beijing.

While Abe was likely relieved by what Duterte said about the South China Sea issue, the Philippine leader's feelings toward the future of the U.S. presence in Asia remained unclear in the wake of his declaration in Beijing last Thursday of a military and economic "separation" from Washington.