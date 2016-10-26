Close

Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 0:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:21 26 October 2016

Abe, Duterte vow unity on S. China Sea amid realignment fears

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Oct. 26, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte affirmed Wednesday their cooperation in resolving territorial disputes in the South China Sea peacefully and in accordance with international law, a week after China and the Philippines agreed to set aside the issue to promote bilateral ties.

The two leaders indicated they remain on the same page over addressing China's military expansion at sea, despite Duterte's overtures during his visit to China last week suggesting he wishes to align more closely with Beijing.

While Abe was likely relieved by what Duterte said about the South China Sea issue, the Philippine leader's feelings toward the future of the U.S. presence in Asia remained unclear in the wake of his declaration in Beijing last Thursday of a military and economic "separation" from Washington.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight
  • Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight
  • Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme
  3. 21 Oct 2016Japan keen to hear Duterte's new foreign policy during Tokyo visit
  4. 21 Oct 2016Tokyo Gov. Koike to visit Fukushima in Nov. to inspect rebuilding
  5. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete