FOCUS: Antinuke activists upbeat on U.N. resolution seeking nuke ban treaty

For Matthew Bolton and other activists, a palpable change is in the air as diplomats at the United Nations negotiate a resolution toward the banning of nuclear weapons with newfound confidence it will pass -- potentially ending decades of deadlock.

"This resolution here has the potential to be the most significant development in nuclear politics since the end of the Cold War," Bolton said at a recent panel discussion.

The Pace University associate chair of political science was referring to the draft resolution formally submitted on Oct. 13 to a U.N. committee charged with disarmament and security issues. The First Committee is expected to vote on it as early as this Thursday or Friday.

The text specifically calls on the General Assembly to establish a mandate for negotiations next year on a "legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination." It also decides that two negotiating conferences will be held from March 27-31 and June 15-July 7 at U.N. headquarters.

"Nuclear disarmament and nuclear abolition has been a goal of the United Nations since the first resolution of the U.N. 71 years ago, but the U.N. has not yet managed to handle this issue properly," Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, explained at the side event.

Despite the fact that the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty went into force 46 years ago and legally obligated nuclear-weapon states to eliminate their nuclear arsenals, many activists and observers have been frustrated by a lack of progress.

Fihn, however, noted a new momentum over the last several years with a shifting focus to the humanitarian impact of the destructive weapons. As a result, governments, international organizations and civil society, she said, have worked on the process of prohibition.

The five permanent Security Council members and nuclear-weapon states -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- do not support the ban.

In addition to the five, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea also possess nuclear weapons, with the world's total reaching 15,350 warheads, according to a 2016 estimate by the Federation of American Scientists. Of that total, the United States holds 6,970 warheads while Russia possesses 7,300 of them.

The New York negotiations began in early October as a result of an August recommendation by an open-ended working group on nuclear disarmament in Geneva. At that time, more than 100 countries backed the ban as the first step toward elimination.

Fihn is optimistic that the resolution will pass at the committee vote likely to take place this week, which would set up a vote on it at a General Assembly plenary session in December.

"By this time next year, we could have prohibited nuclear weapons," she said.

The United States and other key nuclear states oppose the ban on the grounds it would not lead to reductions and would undermine existing nonproliferation and disarmament regimes. Verification, as well as claims that the weapons play a role in maintaining peace and security, are among their chief concerns.

"The United States will vote 'no' on any resolution establishing nuclear weapons ban treaty negotiations, and will not participate in the negotiations," U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood said on Oct. 14. "We urge all others to do the same."

In addition to making public statements, sources told Kyodo News that U.S. officials have met with African and Caribbean diplomats, urging them to vote against it or at least abstain. Letters from the U.S. delegation have also been sent out to countries around the world laying out reasons to vote no.

Meanwhile, Austria, as the leader of a cross-regional group that initially sponsored the draft along with Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa, is pressing U.N. diplomats to vote with them. The co-sponsors expect over 100 countries will back them.

Japan, which is part of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, yet stands out as the only country to have experienced atomic bombing when Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by nuclear attacks in the closing days of World War II, is in a unique position.

Fihn also cited countries such as the Netherlands, which hosts U.S. nuclear weapons, and Norway, which is part of the alliance, as having to weigh their security strategies against domestic pressures favoring disarmament.

"Those countries are right now feeling a lot of pressure from both nuclear-armed states and the public," she noted. "This treaty will be an enormous contribution to the joint goal that most governments have of a world free of nuclear weapons."

Bolton pointed to the influential role Japan's dwindling number of atomic bomb survivors, called hibakusha in Japanese, play both domestically and internationally as strong advocates of nuclear disarmament.

Tokyo, he said, should "heed the call of hibakusha to build a nuclear weapons-free world starting by voting yes on this resolution."

The prospect of the resolution's passage has been welcomed by the hibakusha. Several of them, such as Setsuko Thurlow, a Hiroshima survivor who now lives in Canada, have strongly backed the ban treaty in recent weeks.

"The world now has an historic opportunity to achieve something remarkable," she wrote on ICAN's website. "With every fiber of my being, I support this resolution and I am working to get all governments to vote yes."

Ban supporters have pointed to the irony of prohibitions in place for chemical and biological weapons, as well as for land mines and cluster munitions, while no prohibition yet exists for the world's most destructive devices.

Drawing a parallel to banning slavery in the past, Bolton noted the importance of first stigmatizing the practice, which led to its eventual elimination.

"We see through the history of the abolition or elimination of certain classes of weapons that states give up weapons after the weapons have become stigmatized," he said. "A ban treaty, even without the participation of nuclear-armed states, will stigmatize and strengthen the taboo against nuclear weapons."

