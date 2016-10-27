12:26 27 October 2016
FEATURE: Photographer helping to hand down Ainu culture with new photo book
By Eriko Aoyagi
SAPPORO, Oct. 27, Kyodo
Hokkaido photographer Taka Maesawa plans to publish a sequel to her photo book documenting the life of the Ainu indigenous people in Japan's northernmost prefecture to help efforts to hand down their culture to future generations.
The 69-year-old hopes to achieve her goal of photographing 100 Ainu families by the end of October for the book, tentatively called "Inochi no Keisho" (Succession of Life), a collection of pictures of Ainu families taken since October 2014.
"I hope my photos will convey the life of today's Ainu people to future Ainu generations," Maesawa said.
