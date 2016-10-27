Close

Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 14:46

12:46 27 October 2016

Tennis: Nishikori advances to Swiss Indoors q'finals

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors with a straight-sets win over Paolo Lorenzi on Wednesday.

In his second match back since suffering an injury at the Japan Open in early October, world No. 5 Nishikori made 18 unforced errors in the first set but cleaned up in the second to overcome the plucky 38th-ranked Italian 7-6(3), 6-2 in 98 minutes.

"There was frustration," Nishikori said of the first set in which he squandered a number of break opportunities.

"I missed break points time after time and that made things difficult. But I was able to put pressure on my opponent and the chances kept coming," added the Rio Olympic singles bronze medalist.

Nishikori reduced his errors in the second set and after winning his first break point in the third game, the 26-year-old never looked back.

"I think I played really good tennis in the second set," said Nishikori, who will face either Belgian fifth seed David Goffin or Argentina's Rio Olympic singles silver medalist Juan Martin del Potro in the last eight.

Nishikori suffered an injury to his left glute at the Japan Open earlier this month and opted out of the Oct. 9-16 Shanghai Masters.

He is seeking his second title of the season, having won at the Memphis Open in February.

==Kyodo

