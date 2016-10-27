S. Korean president's approval rating tumbles to record-low 17.5%

South Korean President Park Geun Hye's approval rating tumbled to a record low of 17.5 percent on Wednesday amid a high profile influence-peddling scandal implicating her longtime confidant, according to poll results released by Realmeter on Thursday.

Seventy-six percent said they were unhappy with Park's performance, with about 16 months of her five-year single term remaining.

"Support for the president is believed to be rapidly falling in all sectors of her support base, including the conservative group and even supporters of the ruling Saenuri Party," Realmeter said.