Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 16:47

14:56 27 October 2016

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito, dies at 100

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito and the oldest member of the imperial family, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, the Imperial Household Agency said. He was 100.

The prince, who was the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito, the current emperor's father, was known as a scholar of ancient Oriental history and served as honorary president of the Middle Eastern Culture Center in Japan and the Japan-Turkey Society.

He was the only living member with military experience in the imperial family and after World War II he often spoke of the importance of peace.

