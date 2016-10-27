Hitachi chief hints at integrating 3 major firms' nuclear power businesses

Hitachi Ltd. President Toshiaki Higashihara on Thursday hinted at the possible integration of the nuclear power businesses currently run by the industrial conglomerate, Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Touching on the possibility of integrating the nuclear fuel businesses of the three firms, Higashihara said at a press conference, "It's not just about (nuclear fuel). The time will come when we need to think about the whole (of the nuclear power business)."

Most of the country's nuclear power plants have been offline amid public opposition and safety concerns following the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, and companies in the nuclear power business have been facing tough times in terms of profitability.