Close

Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 18:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:20 27 October 2016

Hitachi chief hints at integrating 3 major firms' nuclear power businesses

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Hitachi Ltd. President Toshiaki Higashihara on Thursday hinted at the possible integration of the nuclear power businesses currently run by the industrial conglomerate, Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Touching on the possibility of integrating the nuclear fuel businesses of the three firms, Higashihara said at a press conference, "It's not just about (nuclear fuel). The time will come when we need to think about the whole (of the nuclear power business)."

Most of the country's nuclear power plants have been offline amid public opposition and safety concerns following the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, and companies in the nuclear power business have been facing tough times in terms of profitability.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme
  3. 21 Oct 2016Japan keen to hear Duterte's new foreign policy during Tokyo visit
  4. 21 Oct 2016Tokyo Gov. Koike to visit Fukushima in Nov. to inspect rebuilding
  5. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete