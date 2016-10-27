Golf: Matsuyama off to solid start at WGC-HSBC Champions

Japan's world No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama got off to a solid start at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Thursday, carding a 6-under-par 66 for a tie for third place.

Matsuyama, who last week become only the fourth Japanese golfer in history to make the top 10, reeled off 10 birdies against four bogeys in the first round at Sheshan International Golf Club. He sits two shots behind leader Rikard Karlberg of Sweden.

"I am not hitting my drivers or irons that well. I need to make some adjustments," said Matsuyama.