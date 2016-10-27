Close

Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 0:51

22:52 27 October 2016

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito, dies at 100

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito and the oldest member of the imperial family who even as an army officer had criticized the Japanese military for its actions in World War II, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, the Imperial Household Agency said. He was 100.

The death of the prince, one of only five men next in line to the Chrysanthemum throne, is likely to fuel debate over whether female members should also be allowed to inherit the throne as the number of imperial family members has fallen below 20 and the 82-year-old emperor has suggested readiness to abdicate due to his age.

Prince Mikasa, who was the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito, the current emperor's father, was known as a scholar of ancient Oriental history and served as honorary president of the Middle Eastern Culture Center in Japan and the Japan-Turkey Society.

