Japan's jobless rate falls to 3.0% in September

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 3.0 percent in September, down 0.1 point from the previous month, but household spending shrank for seven months in a row, the government said Friday.

Separate data showed the country's job availability improved to 1.38 in September, the best level since August 1991, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The ratio means 138 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.

The unemployment rate for men fell 0.1 percentage point to 3.3 percent, while that for women decreased 0.1 percentage point to 2.6 percent, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.