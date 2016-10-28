Japan's Sept. consumer prices fall for 7th straight month

Japan's consumer prices fell for the seventh straight month in September, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier, due in part to lower energy prices, the government said Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 99.6 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The continuing drop in consumer prices, following a 0.5 percent fall in August, could put pressure on the Bank of Japan to make more efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.