Close

Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 10:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:31 28 October 2016

Japan's Sept. consumer prices fall for 7th straight month

TOKYO, Oct. 28, Kyodo

Japan's consumer prices fell for the seventh straight month in September, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier, due in part to lower energy prices, the government said Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 99.6 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The continuing drop in consumer prices, following a 0.5 percent fall in August, could put pressure on the Bank of Japan to make more efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy
  3. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 22 Oct 2016Man who went missing 2 weeks ago found on western Japan mountain
  5. 22 Oct 2016S. Korea, U.S., Japan start 2-day maritime exercise

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete