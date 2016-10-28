Close

Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 12:57

12:40 28 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 28) S. Sudan rebel leader in interview

TOKYO, Oct. 28, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

S. Sudan rebel leader at interview

-- South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar gives an interview to Kyodo News on Oct. 26, 2016, near Johannesburg, saying that if no political solution is found to end the nation's civil war, the militant group he leads could target the capital Juba where Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force personnel are stationed. The recently deposed vice president said that there has been sporadic fighting around and sometimes within Juba, which contrasts with the Japanese government's line that the situation in the capital is relatively calm.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15282/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

