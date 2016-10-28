Close

October 28, 2016 14:58

12:56 28 October 2016

Putin says no time limit for peace treaty talks with Japan

MOSCOW, Oct. 28, Kyodo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said no time frame should be set for signing a bilateral post-World War II peace treaty between Russia and Japan.

"This is a case where it is impossible and even harmful, in my opinion, to determine any time limits," Putin said at a forum gathering experts on Russia in Sochi, ahead of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in December, where the peace treaty issue is set to top the agenda.

Putin made the comments in reply to a question from a Japanese participant who asked if a peace treaty could be signed in the next two, three or four years.

