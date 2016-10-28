Close

Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 19:00

17:36 28 October 2016

Golf: Matsuyama storms into 3-shot lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, Kyodo

Japan's world No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama carded a sizzling round of 7-under-par 65 to seize the lead at the midway point of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Friday.

Teeing off tied for third, Matsuyama brandished a hot putter at Sheshan International Golf Club, nailing nine birdies against two bogeys for a three-shot cushion over American Bill Haas and Scotland's Russell Knox at 13-under 131.

"My drivers weren't too good today but I worked around that thanks to my putts," said Matsuyama, who last week became only the fourth Japanese golfer in history to make the top 10.

