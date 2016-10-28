Ishinomaki mayor says to appeal over tsunami deaths of school students

Ishinomaki Mayor Hiroshi Kameyama said Friday the city will appeal to a higher court a ruling that ordered the city and Miyagi Prefecture to pay approximately 1.4 billion yen ($13.3 million) in damages to the families of public elementary school students killed by the tsunami in northeastern Japan in 2011.

Kameyama told reporters in Sendai that main issues will be whether a massive tsunami was predictable and the school could have avoided the disastrous consequences, reiterating it was impossible for the school to foresee the arrival of tsunami.

"The responsibility for avoiding consequences is an extremely important perspective for future disaster prevention education," Kameyama said.