China coast guard ships vanish from disputed shoal: Philippine gov't

Chinese coast guard ships appear to have vanished from the area of disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the Philippine government said Friday, amid a dramatic warming of Sino-Philippine relations under President Rodrigo Duterte.

"All I can say is that at this stage it has been observed that there are no longer any Chinese coast guards in the area," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said during a regular press briefing.

The move comes as Duterte, who came to power in June, has been pivoting his country toward China and away from the United States.