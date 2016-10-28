Close

October 28, 2016 21:01

20:13 28 October 2016

China coast guard ships vanish from disputed shoal: Philippine gov't

MANILA, Oct. 28, Kyodo

Chinese coast guard ships appear to have vanished from the area of disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the Philippine government said Friday, amid a dramatic warming of Sino-Philippine relations under President Rodrigo Duterte.

"All I can say is that at this stage it has been observed that there are no longer any Chinese coast guards in the area," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said during a regular press briefing.

The move comes as Duterte, who came to power in June, has been pivoting his country toward China and away from the United States.

