Japan mulls return of Russian-held islets by vowing no U.S. presence

The Japanese government is considering promising to Russia that returning four disputed islands to Japan will not mean that U.S. military forces will be stationed there in line with Japan-U.S. security arrangements, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

Tokyo believes such a promise will facilitate negotiations on the dispute over Russian-administered, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido because Russia is particularly sensitive about U.S. military moves.

The idea has surfaced ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Japan in December, with Japan seeing the visit as a key chance to make progress on the decades-old territorial row.