Close

Kyodo News

October 30, 2016 23:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:50 30 October 2016

Tokyo Gov. Koike sets up political study group

TOKYO, Oct. 30, Kyodo

A private political study group of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike held its first meeting Sunday, drawing nearly 3,000 people from across the country.

Some political experts say the gathering is part of Koike's preparation for establishing her own party before the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election next summer.

Koike said in her address at the gathering in Tokyo that she wants participants to attend lectures and exchange opinions as "players, not critics, in the politics of Tokyo and Japan."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tokyo Gov. Koike sets up political study group
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  2. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  3. 25 Oct 2016UPDATE: China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 25 Oct 2016Duterte receives warm welcome by Filipino community in Japan
  5. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete