Tokyo Gov. Koike sets up political study group

A private political study group of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike held its first meeting Sunday, drawing nearly 3,000 people from across the country.

Some political experts say the gathering is part of Koike's preparation for establishing her own party before the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election next summer.

Koike said in her address at the gathering in Tokyo that she wants participants to attend lectures and exchange opinions as "players, not critics, in the politics of Tokyo and Japan."