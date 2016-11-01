Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 11:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:19 1 November 2016

Japan protests over Chinese drillship activity in E. China Sea

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China after it found a Chinese drillship moored and engaging in "some kind of activity" near gas fields in the East China Sea, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is proceeding with unilateral development in the area despite our repeated protests" and as the maritime boundary between the countries is yet to be fixed, Kishida told reporters.

Japan has repeatedly called on China to halt its resource development program near a Tokyo-proposed median line separating the Japanese and Chinese exclusive economic zones in the East China Sea.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  4. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete