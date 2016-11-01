10:19 1 November 2016
Japan protests over Chinese drillship activity in E. China Sea
TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo
The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China after it found a Chinese drillship moored and engaging in "some kind of activity" near gas fields in the East China Sea, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.
"It is extremely regrettable that China is proceeding with unilateral development in the area despite our repeated protests" and as the maritime boundary between the countries is yet to be fixed, Kishida told reporters.
Japan has repeatedly called on China to halt its resource development program near a Tokyo-proposed median line separating the Japanese and Chinese exclusive economic zones in the East China Sea.
