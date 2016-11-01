Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 11:44

11:24 1 November 2016

Japan lower house to vote on TPP ratification bill Fri.

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Japan's House of Representatives will vote on a bill to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact Friday after the ruling and opposition camp agreed on the schedule Tuesday, lawmakers said.

The bill is expected to pass the lower house by a majority vote and be sent to the House of Councillors. The upper house would begin deliberating the measure next Monday, according to the lawmakers.

The main opposition Democratic Party agreed Tuesday to a proposal by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to put the bill to a vote at a lower ad hoc house committee Wednesday and the chamber's plenary session Friday, they said.

