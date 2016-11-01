Volunteer spirit aids Halloween clean-up in Shibuya

Hundreds of pumpkin-shaped plastic bags piled up on the streets of Shibuya on Tuesday morning as volunteers filled the orange Halloween-themed garbage bags with rubbish left by thousands of costumed partygoers who swarmed the area just hours earlier.

By 8 a.m., the Shibuya Ward office collected some 640 garbage bags from the area which is one of popular destinations for Halloween street parties in Tokyo.

"It's good to have fun, but I can never like Halloween unless it does away with this kind of nuisance," said a 23-year-old woman as she wielded tongs in one hand to pick up the garbage and an umbrella in the other to shield her from the rain. "They need to show some manners."