Japan protests over Chinese drillship activity in E. China Sea

The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China after it found a Chinese drillship moored and engaging in "some kind of activity" near gas fields in the East China Sea, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is maintaining its activities toward the unilateral development of the area despite our repeated protests" and at a time when the maritime boundary between the countries in the East China Sea is yet to be fixed, Kishida told reporters.

There is a "high possibility" that the activities by the Chinese drillship are "trial digging toward construction of a new drilling facility" in the East China Sea, a Foreign Ministry source said.