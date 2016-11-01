FOCUS: Clinton's presidency, GOP-led Congress best choice for Asia

With the United States set to elect its next president on Nov. 8, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton appears to be a better -- and safer -- choice than her Republican rival Donald Trump for Japan and other U.S. allies, given her deep understanding of the importance of alliances.

With the security environment in the Asia-Pacific region becoming tense due to China's rising assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear weapons development, Clinton's promise that Washington will stand behind its allies marks a stark contrast to Trump's perceived view that U.S. allies are more of a liability than an asset to U.S. interests.

In fact, Trump has alarmed U.S. allies with his views on foreign affairs. For example, he has repeatedly demanded that countries such as Japan, South Korea, Germany and Saudi Arabia contribute more to deployment costs for the U.S. military, or else defend themselves.