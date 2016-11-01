Close

November 1, 2016 13:45

13:26 1 November 2016

President Park's confidante dabbled in bidding for Olympics projects

SEOUL, Nov. 1, Kyodo

A longtime close friend of South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye who is at the center of a political scandal is also alleged to have caused a delay to preparations for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games as a result of involvement in an Olympics-related business, media reports said on Tuesday.

A company set up by Choi Soon Sil made an offer to a Swiss company to cooperate in projects to build facilities for the winter Games earlier this year and arranged a meeting with officials from the Swiss company in Seoul.

The meeting was attended by Ahn Jong Beom, then senior presidential secretary for policy coordination, apparently to support the efforts by Choi's company.

