Olympics: 4-party review panel for Tokyo Games starts 1st meeting

The four-party technical working group to review costs for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics met for the first time Tuesday with the aim of slashing a budget that could climb to 3 trillion yen.

The group consists of the International Olympic Committee, 2020 organizing committee and the Japanese central and Tokyo governments. Argyris Caridakis and Lorenzo Graziani attended from the IOC to discuss transport and security.

The four parties hope to reach some kind of conclusion by the end of the month, in time for the arrival of the IOC coordination commission scheduled for the beginning of December.

The meetings are expected to last for three days, but will be completely closed at the urging of the IOC, despite Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike seeking transparency in the process.

The metropolitan government's team that is auditing the Olympic plans, a group of consultants handpicked by Koike, made recommendations to the city's governance reform panel Tuesday on the three venues that have come under scrutiny.

On the rowing/canoe sprint venue, Sea Forest Waterway, Koike's team proposed three plans -- the one already in the pipeline, another built with the use of temporary facilities and moving the sport out of Tokyo to Tome, Miyagi Prefecture, the most cost-effective option by almost 17 billion yen.

For the swimming's new aquatics center, to be constructed in the same neighborhood as the existing Tatsumi International Swimming Center, the city put forth two plans, a 20,000-seater and a 15,000-seater, and decided against the original idea of reducing seating after the Games.

Koike's team made two suggestions for the volleyball -- Ariake Arena, which will be built from scratch and cost around 3.7 billion yen, and Yokohama Arena, which is already in current use.

Koike said the city had been asked by the IOC to offer more than one alternative for each sport.

"The IOC wanted several options to discuss at the working group, not just one," Koike said at the metropolitan building, where her review panel presented its case.

"The meetings that started today will be very technical and we hope we can narrow down our options through the discussions."

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said the ultimate goal of the working group should be defining the overall budget.

"The metropolitan government needs to cooperate with the organizing committee and present a clear, bigger picture of the costs for the whole of the Games," she said.

==Kyodo