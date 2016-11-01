Close

November 1, 2016

15:46 1 November 2016

Shiseido to establish joint venture for operating childcare centers

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. said Tuesday it will establish a joint venture in February to operate childcare centers at corporate operation sites, aiming to support women to make their jobs and child rearing compatible.

The company will sign a joint venture contract with JP Holdings Inc., a nursery center operator, in January, with Shiseido holding 51 percent and the partner the remaining 49 percent.

Shiseido plans to consign the operation of a childcare center opening in the fall at its own factory in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, to the joint venture.

