15:46 1 November 2016
Shiseido to establish joint venture for operating childcare centers
TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo
Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. said Tuesday it will establish a joint venture in February to operate childcare centers at corporate operation sites, aiming to support women to make their jobs and child rearing compatible.
The company will sign a joint venture contract with JP Holdings Inc., a nursery center operator, in January, with Shiseido holding 51 percent and the partner the remaining 49 percent.
Shiseido plans to consign the operation of a childcare center opening in the fall at its own factory in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, to the joint venture.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.