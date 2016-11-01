S. Korea, U.S. agree to bolster sanctions, pressure on N. Korea

The nuclear envoys from South Korea and the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed their stance to bolster sanctions and pressure on North Korea to make Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons program, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The reconfirmation came at a meeting between Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun, ministry spokesman Cho June Hyuck said during a press briefing.

"(Kim and Yun) reconfirmed that sanctions and pressure should be further enforced to make North Korea realize there is no other option than denuclearization," Cho said.