November 1, 2016 19:48

18:45 1 November 2016

Myanmar de facto leader Suu Kyi in Japan for 1st visit since election

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a five-day visit, during which she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to affirm their cooperation in advancing Myanmar's democratization and development.

In her first visit to Japan since the longtime pro-democracy party she leads took power in March following a landmark election, Suu Kyi is also scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. Both Abe and Kishida will likely pledge various forms of assistance for Myanmar's new government.

In his talks with Suu Kyi, Abe is expected to offer further cooperation toward the stability and development of regions home to Myanmar's ethnic minorities and seek improvements in the investment environment for Japanese companies, Japanese officials said.

