Wrestling: Yoshida has "given no thought" to competing at world meet

Japan's three-time Olympic women's freestyle champion Saori Yoshida suggested Tuesday that she may not take part at the wrestling world championships in Paris in August.

"I have given it no thought at all," said Yoshida, who has won the world title at 53 kilograms (formerly 55 kg) 13 times in succession since making her debut at the 2002 worlds in Greece.

Yoshida fell short of a four-peat at the Rio Olympics this past summer as she settled for the silver medal. She has since spoken of her intention to double as a coach for the Japanese national women's wrestling team in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games.