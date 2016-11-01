Rugby: Half the Japan starting XV to play Argentina could be uncapped

Japan will head into their first test under Jamie Joseph with a much-changed side from the one that shocked the world at last year's Rugby World Cup.

The 23-man match-day squad for Saturday's test against Argentina isn't named until Thursday but there were enough clues at Tuesday's training session at the Suntory Sungoliath ground in Fuchu to suggest that there will be seven new caps in the starting XV with plenty more on the bench.

"Basically you can work it out, you'll be right," Joseph said after his team had been split up into probable starters, bench warmers and those surplus to requirements for what will be the sixth meeting between the two nations, Argentina having won four of the previous five.

A rash of withdrawals -- which have clearly annoyed the new coaching regime -- have forced Joseph's hand, and while the backs have plenty of experience to augment the new players, it is up front where problems could exist.

The back five is likely to have just nine caps (all belonging to Amanaki Lelei Mafi) between them and there is also a good possibility the front row will contain a player quite a few years past the age most make their international debut.

"We've got a lot of new players, though not necessarily young, we've got a 35-year-old prop," Joseph said of Satoshi Nakatani.

"They are new to the team but they are confident because they are fathers and men. And that played a part in their selection, because when you have a team for just one week basically to prepare to play against a Tier One nation you've got to have personal confidence and self-esteem."

In the backs, there will be some familiar faces -- particularly in the key positions of 9, 10 and 12 -- in Fumiaki Tanaka, Yu Tamura and Harumichi Tatekawa.

And their experience will be much needed against a side that beat South Africa and pushed the All Blacks close in this year's Rugby Championship.

"The senior members are going to have to step up and talk to the boys and help the new boys coming into the team," said Kotaro Matsushima, who is set to start in his preferred position of fullback.

And the 23-year-old was confident things were heading in the right direction.

"The communication is getting a bit easier because everyone feels they can talk now," he said.

Matsushima is likely to be joined in the back three by Akihito Yamada and Lomano Lava Lemeki, who was a key member of the Japan sevens side that finished fourth at the Rio Olympics.

"I always said after I finished playing sevens I wanted to try make the 15s team and to do it straight away feels good," Lemeki said.

"If I do make the 23-man squad it will be like my (sevens) World Series as I debuted against Argentina then too."

Two players who won't feature at the weekend are prop Masataka Mikami and scrumhalf Yuki Yatomi.

Both are nursing sore knees and while Mikami is set to be OK for the three games in Europe -- against Georgia Wales and Fiji -- a decision will be made by the end of the week on whether Yatomi will travel.

==Kyodo