Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 21:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:03 1 November 2016

Sharp sees 1st operating profit in 3 yrs in FY 2016 on restructuring

By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Sharp Corp. said Tuesday it expects to post its first operating profit in three years in the current business year through next March, helped by restructuring efforts under the ownership of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Consolidated operating profit at the Japanese home electronics maker is expected to recover to 25.70 billion yen ($245 million), a turnaround from a 161.97 billion yen loss in fiscal 2015.

Still, Sharp expects to be in the red on a net basis for the third straight business year with a loss of 41.80 billion yen, after reporting a massive 255.97 billion yen loss the year before. Sales are projected to fall 18.8 percent to 2 trillion yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Sharp sees 1st operating profit in 3 yrs in FY 2016
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  4. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete