Sharp sees 1st operating profit in 3 yrs in FY 2016 on restructuring

Sharp Corp. said Tuesday it expects to post its first operating profit in three years in the current business year through next March, helped by restructuring efforts under the ownership of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Consolidated operating profit at the Japanese home electronics maker is expected to recover to 25.70 billion yen ($245 million), a turnaround from a 161.97 billion yen loss in fiscal 2015.

Still, Sharp expects to be in the red on a net basis for the third straight business year with a loss of 41.80 billion yen, after reporting a massive 255.97 billion yen loss the year before. Sales are projected to fall 18.8 percent to 2 trillion yen.