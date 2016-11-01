Moscow "cannot" cede islands to Japan: Russia upper house speaker

Russia "cannot" cede the sovereignty of a chain of Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands, the Russian parliament's upper house speaker said Tuesday.

Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, told a press conference in Tokyo that Japan is welcome to participate in joint economic activities on the islands off Hokkaido, but these "must be carried out under Russian sovereignty and law."

The issue of sovereignty over the island chain, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, has kept the countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.