Japanese, Chinese top corporate execs discuss ways of deepening ties

Top corporate executives and former government leaders from Japan and China on Tuesday met for their annual meeting to discuss ways of expanding economic ties, despite years of political tensions.

Former Chinese Vice Premier Zeng Peiyan said business leaders are duty bound to take "as many as possible active actions that will benefit relations of the two countries," while the lack of political mutual trust persists.

"China-Japan relations are now in the middle of toiling up a mountain path. If not moving forward, they could come down and they are at a crucial period," Zeng said during an opening ceremony at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.