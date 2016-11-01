Asian elephant from Thailand has miscarriage at Tokyo zoo

An elephant at Ueno Zoological Gardens had a miscarriage Monday, about four months after being confirmed as the first Asian elephant to get pregnant at the Tokyo zoo since it opened in 1882, the zoo said Tuesday.

Authi, 18, had been expected to give birth around June or July next year. It is believed blocked blood flow caused by a twisted umbilical cord possibly caused the miscarriage, which does not appear to have had a major impact on Authi's health, according to the zoo.

"We had assumed a fetus was growing steadily, so it is regrettable," zoo official Mikako Kaneko said.