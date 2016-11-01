Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 21:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:58 1 November 2016

Asian elephant from Thailand has miscarriage at Tokyo zoo

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

An elephant at Ueno Zoological Gardens had a miscarriage Monday, about four months after being confirmed as the first Asian elephant to get pregnant at the Tokyo zoo since it opened in 1882, the zoo said Tuesday.

Authi, 18, had been expected to give birth around June or July next year. It is believed blocked blood flow caused by a twisted umbilical cord possibly caused the miscarriage, which does not appear to have had a major impact on Authi's health, according to the zoo.

"We had assumed a fetus was growing steadily, so it is regrettable," zoo official Mikako Kaneko said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  4. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete