November 1, 2016 23:50

23:03 1 November 2016

China's Li asks Japan biz execs to back momentum of improving ties

By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday urged the Japanese business community to support and propel the current momentum of improving bilateral ties.

In his speech to business and former government leaders from the two countries in Beijing, Li said, "Frankly speaking, the foundation of China-Japan relations is not solid enough," although exchanges and cooperation in a range of fields have been on the rise.

"It is necessary for both sides to make more and more efforts," he said at the Great Hall of the People, as top corporate executives of the two countries met for their annual meeting to discuss ways of expanding economic ties, despite years of political tensions.

