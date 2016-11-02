Close

Kyodo News

November 2, 2016 7:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:56 2 November 2016

Nakamitsu named U.N. chief's special adviser on refugees, migrants

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, Kyodo

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon announced Tuesday his appointment of Japan's Izumi Nakamitsu as special adviser on follow-up to a recent summit on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants.

The Sept. 19th summit, held on the sidelines of the 71st General Assembly session, was attended by the world's top diplomats to try to map a way forward in tackling the growing global problems associated with the highest number of people on the move since World War II.

Nakamitsu, who has been assistant secretary general and assistant administrator at the U.N. Development Program's Crisis Response Unit since November 2014, replaces Karen AbuZayd of the United States, who finished out her term on Monday.

Previously, Nakamitsu served as director of the Asia and Middle East division, as well as director of the division of policy, evaluation and training with the U.N.'s peacekeeping department.

Her extensive career at the international body has included posts in and out of New York, including serving under former Secretary General Kofi Annan as part of his reform team and at the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in the former Yugoslavia, Turkey and northern Iraq.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  2. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  3. 27 Oct 2016Pakistani court orders liquor shops in Karachi shut down
  4. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  5. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete